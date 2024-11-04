Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.