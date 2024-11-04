Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,342.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $953.28 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,396.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.