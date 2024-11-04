Ankr Price Down 10% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $224.85 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,636.97 or 1.00154558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02278322 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $10,739,030.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

