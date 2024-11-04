Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,027,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 733,462 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 2,044.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 698,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 665,664 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.