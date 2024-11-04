Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 791,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

