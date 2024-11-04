AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $4,415,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 223.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 750.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $208.52 on Monday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

