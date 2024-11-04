Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $220,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Appian by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of APPN opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $346,443.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,179,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,559,407.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,044,276 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,851 over the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.