ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

ArcBest stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,115. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

