Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

