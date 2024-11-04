Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

RCUS stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

