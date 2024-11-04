Arlington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,195,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,815,000 after purchasing an additional 537,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. 1,213,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

