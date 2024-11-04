Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,742 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF comprises 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 8.96% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BGLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 4,046 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

