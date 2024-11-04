Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.59. The company had a trading volume of 209,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.65. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $244.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,482.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

