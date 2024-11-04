Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 25,465 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $84,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

