AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 1,819,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,625,699. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

