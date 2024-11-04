AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.990-11.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 608,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,505. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.06%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

