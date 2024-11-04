B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $9,234,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Read More
