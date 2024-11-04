Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.63 and last traded at $91.20. Approximately 479,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,633,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Baidu Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

