Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

