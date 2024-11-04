Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

