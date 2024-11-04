Baylin Technologies (BYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$78.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.