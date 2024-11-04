Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,345.30 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,345.30 billion and approximately $41.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $68,020.52 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00485673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,777,812 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.