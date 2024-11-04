Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.81. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 4,355,372 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

