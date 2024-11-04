Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.47. Approximately 379,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,669,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bitfarms news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,653.50. Insiders bought 36,380 shares of company stock worth $86,456 in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

