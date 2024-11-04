Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Position Raised by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,608 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.14% of Blue Owl Capital worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.