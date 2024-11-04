Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $455.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $475.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

