BMO Capital Markets Cuts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $43.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on X. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:X opened at $38.63 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

