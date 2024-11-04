Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.70 and last traded at $155.44. Approximately 2,980,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,788,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.