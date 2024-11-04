Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $23,305.92 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $23,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,012.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $57,675.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BWMN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 86,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

