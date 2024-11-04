BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.73. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter worth $1,822,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 379,149 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

