Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $228,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $54.32 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

