Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 15,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.13. 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,927. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.