BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 503 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average is $174.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $136.95 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

