BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $274.59 and a 1 year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

