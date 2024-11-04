BSW Wealth Partners Has $520,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.76 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

