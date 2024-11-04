BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $394.17 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.19 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

