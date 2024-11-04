BSW Wealth Partners Sells 5,795 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AGG stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.