BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.05% of BWX Technologies worth $104,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,408,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.62 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.