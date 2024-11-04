BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.68. 2,362,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.62 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

