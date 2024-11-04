Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Pamela C. Stewart purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Pamela C. Stewart purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $707,508.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

