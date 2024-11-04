C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $107.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,378,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.