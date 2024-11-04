Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.400-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.80 EPS.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,001. Cabot has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $117.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

