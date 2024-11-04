Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.400-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.80 EPS.
Cabot Stock Performance
CBT traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,001. Cabot has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $117.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBT
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.