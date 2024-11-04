Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$149.85 and last traded at C$149.87, with a volume of 217733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In other news, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders have bought a total of 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

