Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$74.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gerdes Energy Research upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$47.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

