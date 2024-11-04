Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

