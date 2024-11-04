Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 495,999 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,053,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 267,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,645. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

