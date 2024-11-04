Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.09. 105,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $502.06 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

