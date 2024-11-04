Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,298. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

