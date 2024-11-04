Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 595,661 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,172,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 587,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. 217,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

