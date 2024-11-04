Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,121,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 110,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. 347,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,336. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.